Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 4,604 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,499. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

