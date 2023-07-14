Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. 3,197,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.