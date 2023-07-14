Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,743. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

