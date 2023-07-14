Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $5.83 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $46.07. 280,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,166. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

