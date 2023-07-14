Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.78 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $707,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after buying an additional 107,867 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.61 and a twelve month high of $354.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,219 shares of company stock worth $9,122,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

