Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 140.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,005 shares of company stock worth $51,215,925 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.07. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

