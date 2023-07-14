Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,161,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,026 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 444.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 197,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 161,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

