Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 30,086 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,025,000 after buying an additional 1,185,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,538,000 after buying an additional 321,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,543,000 after buying an additional 1,399,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,747. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

