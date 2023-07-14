Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 171 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $894.19. 645,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $787.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $369.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.