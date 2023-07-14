Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.63. 191,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,345. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.11 and a 200 day moving average of $342.41.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

