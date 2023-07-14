Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.23. 329,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,875. The company has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.58 and its 200-day moving average is $201.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.