Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.16.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,382,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,390,172. The company has a market cap of $879.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

