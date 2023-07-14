Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.34. 1,362,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $232.20. The company has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.