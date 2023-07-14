Strategic Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,111 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

SPTL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.68. 1,112,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,666. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

