Strategic Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,460 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after acquiring an additional 638,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,446. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

