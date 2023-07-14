Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.65. The stock had a trading volume of 553,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.55 and its 200-day moving average is $233.77. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

