Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,726 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $292.30. 52,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.74 and a 200 day moving average of $251.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $292.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.