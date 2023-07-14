Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Trading Up 17.5%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

