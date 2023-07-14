StockNews.com Upgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Hold

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Keith Edward Whaley purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,953.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Austin Ogle bought 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Edward Whaley bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,953.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

