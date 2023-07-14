StockNews.com Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Hold

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 0.77. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,258 shares of company stock worth $20,724,013 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

