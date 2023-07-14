StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Xperi Stock Down 2.5 %

XPER stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Xperi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. FMR LLC increased its position in Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

