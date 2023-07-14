StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

