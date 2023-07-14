StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.45.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.