StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

