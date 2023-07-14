StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRTN. TheStreet lowered shares of Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Price Performance

TRTN stock opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Triton International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triton International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Triton International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Triton International by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International

(Get Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.