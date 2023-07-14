StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Organovo stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Organovo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.