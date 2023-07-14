StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE MLSS opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.23.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
