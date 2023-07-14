StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE MLSS opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

