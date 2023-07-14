StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $100.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

