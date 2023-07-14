StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Bio-Path Price Performance
BPTH opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $70,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Further Reading
