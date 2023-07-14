StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

