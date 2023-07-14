StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.8 %

ADXS opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.35.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.