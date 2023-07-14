StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

