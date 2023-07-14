Stifel Nicolaus Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$68.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK.B. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$72.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.50.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$55.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$32.68 and a 52 week high of C$66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.48.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

