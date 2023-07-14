Stifel Nicolaus Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.06.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM stock opened at C$34.87 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$36.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.44. The firm has a market cap of C$24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6497409 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.