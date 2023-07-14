Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$39.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PARXF. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Parex Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Parex Resources stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,561. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

