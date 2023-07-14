Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.25. 763,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.23.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

