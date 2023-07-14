Sterling Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up 1.0% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

