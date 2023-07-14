Sterling Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.0% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $59.20. 5,992,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,001,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

