Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.50

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 545,820 shares.

Sterling Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a current ratio of 159.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.50. The stock has a market cap of £36.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.

Sterling Energy Company Profile

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

