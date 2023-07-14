Steem Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65.95 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $87.80 million and approximately $65.95 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,154.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.00322417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.82 or 0.00872498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00530060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00063634 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00126168 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,820,692 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

