Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.94

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$88.94 and last traded at C$88.34, with a volume of 267701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$87.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.40.
Stantec Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.
Stantec Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
- Fastenal Falls To The Buy Zone: But Wait To Buy More
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
- Broadcom Emerges As Strong Contender For Generative AI Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.