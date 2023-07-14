Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.94

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$88.94 and last traded at C$88.34, with a volume of 267701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$87.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.40.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Free Report ) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.73. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.6041494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.