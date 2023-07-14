Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.17.

NYSE SWK opened at $96.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 71.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

