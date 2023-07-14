Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.70

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 640305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRAD shares. TheStreet cut Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 377.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,624,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,777,000 after purchasing an additional 543,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sportradar Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 920,890 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Sportradar Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,423,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,667,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

