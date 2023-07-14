Splunk’s (SPLK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Splunk Stock Up 1.5 %

SPLK traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.78. 602,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,973. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

