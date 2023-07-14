Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Sells $1,002,912.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $108.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

