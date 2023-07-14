SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 735,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,926. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

