SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

