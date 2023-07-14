SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 579,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 179,030 shares.The stock last traded at $28.76 and had previously closed at $28.52.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPBO. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,247,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after buying an additional 1,113,675 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 396,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.