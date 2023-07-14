SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 6.4% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.85. 2,981,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

