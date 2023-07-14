SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIA opened at $345.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.88. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.