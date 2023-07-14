Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.49

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 135215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDE shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.77.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.22. The stock has a market cap of C$769.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 1.0342612 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

